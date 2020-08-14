Two HS Football Coaches From Acadiana Listed in Top 5

Two local high school football coaches are getting a lot of well-earned respect from one of the top high school websites in the state of Louisiana.

Geaux Preps unveiled their list of the top ten active high school football coaches in the state, with Notre Dame's Lewis Cook and St. Thomas More's Jim Hightower ranking 2-3, respectively.

There's certainly denying that both Cook and Hightower deserve to be on the list, and have earned the right to be on anybody's ten five list.

Cook, who was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2018, has been at Notre Dame since 1997, winning four state titles at the school, while compiling an incredible overall record of 265-39.

Previously the head coach at both Crowley and Rayne, Cook 357 wins in his 34-year career, the fourth most victories in state history.

Hightower, who has been at St. Thomas More for the last 34 years, has guided the Cougars to two state titles while accumulating an amazing overall record of 325-99.

Previously the head coach at Catholic (Pointe Coupee), Hightower has 418 career wins, which ranks second in state history.

John Curtis head coach J.T. Curtis, who has the most wins by a high school football coach in Louisiana history, with 592, ranks at the top of the list, while Ouachita Christian's Steven Fitzhugh and Haynesville's David Franklin round out the top five.