Two Former Saints Receivers Work Out For Lions

Two former members of the New Orleans Saints tried out for an NFC North Division squad recently, as they look for a new organization to call home.

Receivers Emmanual Butler and Cameron Meredith worked out for the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

The 24-year old Butler, who spent last season on the Saints practice squad after being signed as an undrafted free agent, was waived by the team on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Butler played his college football at Northern Arizona, where he compiled 187 career receptions for 3,217 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Meredith, who missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL, signed a two-year $9.6 million deal with the Saints during the offseason prior to the 2018 campaign, after spending two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The 27-year-old Meredith appeared in just six games for the Saints in 2018, catching 9 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown, before being placed on injured reserve in November.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Meredith was released by the last in July of 2019, before signing with the New England Patriots in August, prior to being put on the physically unable to perform list, and then later released without ever appearing in a game for them.

In parts of three seasons in the NFL, Meredith has compiled 86 catches for 1,122 yards and 5 touchdowns.