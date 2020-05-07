Two Carencro Players Offered By Louisiana College

Two Carencro High School football players have been offered an opportunity to extend their respective athletic/academic careers by a state school.

Trenton Jolivette and Mo Shomade were both extended offered by Louisiana College on Wednesday.

Louisiana College is an NCAA Division III school, which does not offer athletic scholarships, but they can offer roster spots.

Jolivette is an offensive lineman who is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021, while Shomade is a defensive lineman who is also due to graduate in 2021.