Two Cajuns Tabbed as Sun Belt Players of the Week

What an absolute thriller for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday as they came away with a walk-off winner off the foot of junior-transfer kicker from Indiana, Nate Snyder who did this... (Via Barstool Sun Belt)

What. A. Bomb. For his 53-yard winner of a boot to keep the Cajuns perfect on the young season Snyder of course received the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

This marks back-to-back weeks in which a Cajun has won the weekly special teams award from the Sun Belt Conference as punter Rhys Byrns won it last week after the win against Georgia State.

Now, on the defensive side of the football, the Cajuns were missing many a player and needed someone to really step up and that man was Lorenzo McCaskill. The junior linebacker from Detriot was a tackling machine on Saturday as he wrapped up a team-high 14 ball carriers and according to the press release, it was his third-straight game with double-figure tackles. The 14 take-downs were also the highest amount a Cajun defender has recorded since former UL defensive back, turned Detriot Lion defensive back Tracy Walker secured 15 tackles in December of 2017 against Appalachian State, again according to the Sun Belt press release.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will get a week off with an open date this weekend but will play the following week on Wednesday at 6:30p against the Mountaineers of Appalachian State in Boone, NC.

