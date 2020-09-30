Twins Now Hold Dreadful Postseason Record In All of American Sports

Losing in the playoffs has taken its toll on the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins haven't won a playoff game since 2004, and even that year, they lost the playoff series to the Yankees 3-1.

Following yesterday's 4-1 loss in the playoff opener against the Houston Astros, Minnesota has lost 17 consecutive postseason games.

It is the longest playoff losing streak in any of the four major American sports.

Minnesota plays Houston today at noon.

Can they snap the streak? Or will they add on to it?