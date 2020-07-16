‘TUSHY’ Bidet Company Bids Over $12 Million for Naming Right to Buffalo Bills Stadium

Now that New Era has asked out of their contract, naming rights are currently up for grabs for Orchard Park, the stadium of the Buffalo Bills. Bidet toilet attachment manufacturer TUSHY has just put in a serious bid for those naming rights. "TUSHYdome" anyone?

From the official press release, TUSHY, "a provider of bidet attachments that transforms any traditional toilet into a booty wonderland – has announced a bid of up to $12,500,000 for naming rights to the stadium."

TUSHY would like to rename the stadium “TUSHY Stadium.”

But wait, there's more!

If TUSHY wins their bid for naming rights, they also want to bring a college football bowl game to Orchard Park and host the first-ever...wait for it...“Toilet Bowl.”

Sure, it's just a publicity stunt but, what if Orchard Park called their bluff and accepted, forcing the company to cough up $12,500,000?

I still like "TUSHYdome" better than "TUSHY Stadium".