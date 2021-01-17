Turnovers Plague Saints in Brees’ Swan Song, Season Over

Another disappointing playoff loss for the New Orleans Saints as Drew Brees and the team has now lost three straight home playoff games at the Dome. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the Saints 30-20 in the final Divisional Round playoff game for the weekend.

In what might have been Drew Brees' final game of his illustrious career he struggled with a very active Tampa Bay defense who didn't allow him to run the offense the way he would have liked to.

While the offensive line kept the Saints signal-caller upright, not allowing any sacks, they did allow plenty of pressures where Brees wasn't able to step into as many throws as he would have liked to. He was constantly hurried, rushing his throws, throwing footballs before he wanted to, and they didn't really have any rhythm.

Turnovers were huge in this football game as New Orleans lost the turnover battle 4-0 with Drew Brees throwing three interceptions and Jared Cook fumbled while they were driving. The Bucs would score 21 points off of those four turnovers and that was the difference in the football game.

Speaking of disappointments, Michael Thomas one of the best playmakers on the football field was held without a catch on four targets today.

On the Tampa Bay side, they were able to run the football very effectively which is something they weren't able to do in either of the first two meetings. Between Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, they came up with over 120 yards on the ground. Fournette also recorded a receiving touchdown and 44 yards through the air.

On the defensive side of the football, another former LSU Tiger was incredible in Devin White, he was absolutely dominant in this one. In this game, he recorded an interception, recovered a fumble, led the team in tackles with 11, a tackle for loss, and a pass defended.

One of the few bright spots for New Orleans was Tre'Quan Smith who had three catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns including one on a trick play from Jameis Winston.

What is next for New Orleans? They may be without their Hall of Fame quarterback, they're not in good standing when it comes to finances, and they'll need to figure out what they need to get them over the hump after being so close so many times.

