Tua Tagovailoa Surprises Mom With Escalade on Mother’s Day [Video]

Did you make your mom feel special yesterday?

As millions celebrated Mother's Day Sunday, Diane Tagovailoa got a nice Mother's Day surprise.

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa surprised his mom with a new Cadillac Escalade.

Tua has not signed his rookie contract with Miami yet, but based on the rookie wage scale and being drafted fifth overall, his contract will include approximately a $19.6 million signing bonus, with a deal totaling $30.3 million over four years, and a team option in the 5th year that would pay him more.

While he hasn't played an NFL snap yet, Tagovailoa is ultra-popular, currently selling the most jerseys on NFLshop.com in the last two and a half weeks following the NFL Draft, according to a report in The Sun-Sentinel.