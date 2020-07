Troy University recognized the late Geri Ann Glasco in a very caring way.

Glasco,the daughter of Louisiana head softball coach Gerry Glasco, was tragically killed in an automobile accident early Thursday morning at the age of 24.

Glasco, who was serving as a Volunteer Assistant Coach for UL, played her college softball at Georgia and Oregon.

It was a first class move by Troy, and one that was/is much appreciated by UL fans.