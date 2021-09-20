Tropical Storms Peter, Rose Form; Baseball Internet Goes Wild

When people begin paying to attention to two storms in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, jokes and laughter typically aren't part of the conversation.

Baseball fans were quick to point out that the two newest storms formed the name of one of the game's greatest hitters: Peter (Edward) Rose.

The all-time Major League hits leader may be in year 32 of his banishment from the glorious game, but that didn't stop fans of a certain age from using this opportunity to have some fun at his expense, including a few jokes about Rose's penchant for gambling and his being banned from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

But, as some astute observers indicted, these storms have little chance of doing so.

For those of you not old enough to have watched Pete Rose play or to have seen the highlights of his career, here's a look back at some of his greatest hits--and some of his lowest moments.

