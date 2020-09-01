Tropical Storm ‘Nana’ Forms in the Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is reporting that Tropical Depression 16 is strengthening and has been upgraded to Tropical Storm "Nana".

Nana is in the Caribbean, headed to the Central American coast. Once the storm makes landfall, it is expected to continue moving west until it dissipates.

The other disturbances that are being watched include #15, which is moving away from the US in the Atlantic and poses no threat to us, and a tropical wave that is expected to be moving our way from Africa. At this time, that wave has a 40% probability of strengthening into a storm within the next 5 days.

We aren't quite halfway through the 2020 Hurricane Season yet. Let's hope for the remainder of the season to be quiet.