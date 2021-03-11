Trio of UL Players Named to All-Sun Belt Conference Women’s Team
Three members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun were honored for their play throughout the 2020-2021 women's college basketball season by being named to the Sun Belt's All-Conference Teams, which was announced on Thursday.
Seniors Ty Doucet and Skyler Goodwin, along with junior Brandi Williams were all named to the squad.
Doucet, a center, was named to the First Team, while Williams and Goodwin, both guards, were named to the Secon Team and Third Team, respectively.
A native of Ville Platte, Doucet became the first Ragin' Cajun to earn First Team honors since Jaylyn Gordon did so following the 2016-17 season, while also being tabbed the Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in program history to garner the recognition.
Doucet ranked third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points per contest, while leading the team in total rebounds (154) and blocks (33).
Doucet, who scored over 1,000 points during her illustrious career, led the Sun Belt with a 52.4 percent field goal shooting percentage, while averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, the seventh best average in the conference.
Defensively, Doucet compiled 33 blocks on the year, the second most in the league and the 68th most nationally.
Williams, who was tabbed as a Preseason Third Team All-Conference selection, earned a spot on the Second Team following her junior season, while Goodwin earned a spot on the Third Team.
Louisiana's three honorees marks the first time since 1984 and the first time in the Sun Belt era that the team has had three players earn All-Conference honors in the same season.
Doucet ranked third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points per contest while leading the team in total rebounds (154) and blocks (33). On the year, she nearly averaged a double-double in league play, boasting 10.8 points and 8.7 boards per contest.
The Ville Platte native led the Sun Belt with a 52.4 percent (82-for-152) field goal shooting percentage, while averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, the seventh-best average in the conference and the 125th-best average in the nation.
Defensively, Doucet compiled 33 blocks on the year, the second-most in the league and the 68th most nationally.
A native of Lake Charles, Williams averaged 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.
A native of Baton Rouge, Goodwin averaged 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.
The trio helped Louisiana to an overall record of 16-6, including the program's first Sun Belt Conference Regular Season title and an appearance in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game.
2020-21 SUN BELT WOMEN'S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
All-Sun Belt First Team
Alexus Dye, Troy
Pre Stanley, App State
Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama
Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State
All-Sun Belt Second Team
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Brandi Williams, Louisiana
Teal Battle, Little Rock
Lainey Gosnell, Appalachian State
Jasmine Robinson, Troy
All-Sun Belt Third Team
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina
Skyler Goodwin, Louisiana
Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State
Tiyah Johnson, Troy
Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock
Women's Basketball Player of the Year
Alexus Dye, Troy
Defensive Player of the Year
Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana
Freshman of the Year
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
Newcomer of the Year
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Coach of the Year
Chanda Rigby, Troy