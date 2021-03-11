Trio of UL Players Named to All-Sun Belt Conference Women’s Team

Three members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun were honored for their play throughout the 2020-2021 women's college basketball season by being named to the Sun Belt's All-Conference Teams, which was announced on Thursday.

Seniors Ty Doucet and Skyler Goodwin, along with junior Brandi Williams were all named to the squad.

Doucet, a center, was named to the First Team, while Williams and Goodwin, both guards, were named to the Secon Team and Third Team, respectively.

A native of Ville Platte, Doucet became the first Ragin' Cajun to earn First Team honors since Jaylyn Gordon did so following the 2016-17 season, while also being tabbed the Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in program history to garner the recognition.

Doucet ranked third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points per contest, while leading the team in total rebounds (154) and blocks (33).

Doucet, who scored over 1,000 points during her illustrious career, led the Sun Belt with a 52.4 percent field goal shooting percentage, while averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, the seventh best average in the conference.

Defensively, Doucet compiled 33 blocks on the year, the second most in the league and the 68th most nationally.

Williams, who was tabbed as a Preseason Third Team All-Conference selection, earned a spot on the Second Team following her junior season, while Goodwin earned a spot on the Third Team.

Louisiana's three honorees marks the first time since 1984 and the first time in the Sun Belt era that the team has had three players earn All-Conference honors in the same season.

Doucet ranked third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points per contest while leading the team in total rebounds (154) and blocks (33). On the year, she nearly averaged a double-double in league play, boasting 10.8 points and 8.7 boards per contest.

The Ville Platte native led the Sun Belt with a 52.4 percent (82-for-152) field goal shooting percentage, while averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, the seventh-best average in the conference and the 125th-best average in the nation.

Defensively, Doucet compiled 33 blocks on the year, the second-most in the league and the 68th most nationally.

A native of Lake Charles, Williams averaged 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.

A native of Baton Rouge, Goodwin averaged 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The trio helped Louisiana to an overall record of 16-6, including the program's first Sun Belt Conference Regular Season title and an appearance in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game.

2020-21 SUN BELT WOMEN'S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

All-Sun Belt First Team

Alexus Dye, Troy

Pre Stanley, App State

Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama

Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State

All-Sun Belt Second Team

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Brandi Williams, Louisiana

Teal Battle, Little Rock

Lainey Gosnell, Appalachian State

Jasmine Robinson, Troy

All-Sun Belt Third Team

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Skyler Goodwin, Louisiana

Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State

Tiyah Johnson, Troy

Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock

Women's Basketball Player of the Year

Alexus Dye, Troy

Defensive Player of the Year

Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana

Freshman of the Year

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Newcomer of the Year

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Coach of the Year

Chanda Rigby, Troy