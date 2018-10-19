Is a Louisiana Ragin' Cajun running back playing as well as any player in the country at his position?

Well, at least one prominent gridiron site thinks so.

A native of New Orleans, Ragas has accumulated 599 rushing yards in 2018, 422 of which have come after contact, to go along with four touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 227-pound Ragas leads the Sun Belt Conference in rushing as a sophomore, after rushing for 813 yards and 9 touchdowns as a freshman in 2017.

Ragas has eclipsed 100 yards in 4 of the first 6 games of the season, including a season-high 142 yards against Grambling in the first week of the season.

Part of an outstanding trio of running backs that Louisiana features, which also includes Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais, Ragas has averaged 6.7 yards-per-carry this season.