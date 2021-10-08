Trey Murphy Is Exactly What The Pelicans Need

This summer for the Pelicans has been anything less than chaotic. From the firing of head coach Stan Van Gundy to losing Lonzo Ball to the David Griffin and Zion schism, and finally to the seemingly fine but weird media day from Zion life as a Pelicans fan has not been easy. One bright spot on this team has continuously been rookie and 17th pick Trey Murphy.

Trey Murphy was a steal in this year's draft as the Pelicans traded their 10th pick for the 17th(Murphy) and Jonas Valančiūnas from the Memphis Grizzles. Murphy averaged 50% from the field, 40% from the 3 point line, and 90% from the free-throw line in college in his lone year at Virginia. Murphy's offensive game and instant 3 point shooting boost are exactly what the Pelicans need on the court. But off the court, Murphy is the exact type of young guy you want on your favorite NBA team.

Last year the Pelicans' players did not buy into head coach Stan Van Gundy and that was oblivious on and off the court. Now with head coach Willie Green, the pelicans are once again faced with will the team buy-in. However, Trey Murphy is alleviating some of those concerns with his most recent comments on Coach Willie Green.

Trey Murphy On Willie Green:

Just hearing this from the Pelicans young rookie is promising not only for this year but the future. This is the type of leadership the Pelicans need in their foundation, and I believe Trey is a foundational piece.