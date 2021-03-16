Trey Hendrickson Agrees to Deal with Bengals

The New Orleans Saints are losing their top pass rusher to an AFC North team.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reports that the agreed-upon deal is worth $60MM over four years, including $32MM in the first two years.

The 26-year old Hendrickson had a breakout season in 2020 with New Orleans, compiling 25 tackles, including 13.5 sacks, good enough to be named a First-Team All-Pro selection.

A native of Apopka, Florida, Hendrickson played his college football at FAU, where he was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year following the 2016 season.

A third-round selection by the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft, Hendrickson appeared in 12 games as a rookie, totaling 13 tackles, including two sacks.

In 2018, Hendrickson was limited to eight tackles over only five games, before registering 19 tackles, including 4.5 sacks over 13 games in 2019.

In 2020, Hendrickson became a starter for the first time in his career and made the most of his opportunity, putting together a monster campaign.

Over parts of four seasons in the NFL, all with the Saints, Hendrickson appeared in games, including 18 as a starter, racking up 65 tackles, including 20.0 sacks.