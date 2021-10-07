Trevon Diggs Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Through the first four games of the 2021 season, Trevon Diggs has been unstoppable for the Cowboys defense. The second year cornerback, entering week four, already had a league leading three interceptions, but managed to pick off opposing quarterback Sam Darnold twice in a victory, earning NFC defensive player of the week honors.

Against the Panthers, the young corner was sensational, allowing just 44% completion when targeted and continuing his impressive interception streak. Diggs is quickly emerging as one of the top defenders in the NFL, and has shown no signs of slowing down.

The Cowboys have faced off against some very solid teams, namely the Buccaneers and Chargers, and Diggs has managed to shine in those matchups, picking off Tom Brady and Justin Herbert.

A second round pick in 2020, Diggs saw time in twelve games as a rookie, starting eleven of them, and finished the season with three interceptions and a forced fumble, showing excellent coverage ability along the way. His second season has gotten off to an incredible start as Diggs has five interceptions in four games, and has cemented himself among some elite company.

Diggs was a member of Alabama's 2016 recruiting class and saw time as a true freshman at safety, wide receiver, and return specialist. A switch to cornerback in his sophomore season saw Diggs ultimately get passed up by Levi Wallace on the depth chart, and a junior year injury kept himself sidelined for the back half of the 2018 season.

In 2019, Diggs was excellent for the Tide, finishing with three interceptions and a team leading eight pass deflections, as well as two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

The young corner has gotten off to a nearly unprecedented start and seems to only keep getting better with each week. The Cowboys take on the 1-3 Giants this weekend, led by Daniel Jones, and Diggs will be looking to keep his streak alive.

