Traveling Amusement Park at Acadiana Mall Parking Lot April 23 – May 9

If you miss "the fair" and want to enjoy some rides, play some games and eat all the deep-fried food, then you're in luck starting tomorrow.

North American Midway Entertainment is bringing the fair to the Acadiana Mall parking lot from April 23 to May 9. (This is the same company that provided the entertainment at the Cajun Heartland State Fair and Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette for many years.)

The amusement park will feature attractions such as the Mega Drop, in which you plunge 130 feet in less than two seconds, and the 1,200 foot Crazy Mouse Spinning Rollercoaster.

The fair will open each weekday starting at 5:00 pm and on weekends starting at 1:00 pm.

Ride-all-you-want wristbands will be available for $25 on weekdays and $30 on the weekends.

The Acadiana Mall is located at 5725 Johnston St. in Lafayette.