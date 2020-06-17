Travel Channel’s Best Gulf Coast Beaches

Let's be honest, we could all use a trip to the beach right about now. 2020 has not exactly been the year for relaxation, and we are ready for some fun. Travel Channel is giving us a heads up on the best beaches on the Gulf Coast. This means that these fabulous locations are pretty much within driving distance from wherever you're reading this from. So grab the sunscreen, picnic basket, and cold beverages. It's time to choose your next beach vacay below.

Destin, Florida. I don't think it's a coincidence that "The World's Luckiest Fishing Village" is on this list. Thousands of Acadiana residents head to the Emerald Coast and the crystal clear blue waters of Destin for fun in the sun every year. 12 beach access points make this a paradise for everyone from spring breakers to families.

Galveston Island State Park. Just a short distance from the bright lights of Houston, Galveston has 32 miles of beaches, and the state park has over 2,000 acres. The city's slower pace keeps bringing people back year after year. Even after devastating hurricanes.

St George Island. Another gorgeous Florida panhandle gem. This 22 mile long barrier island is a paradise for native wildlife, and home to loggerhead sea turtles that can be seen coming ashore to lay eggs. Also known as an excellent fishing destination.

Gulf Shores/Orange Beach. A popular destination for Acadiana folks, and home to one of the biggest music festivals on the Gulf Coast, the Hangout Music Festival. 32 miles of sugar white beaches to enjoy, and a family friendly mecca at Gulf State Park. Also, if you tire of the sand, the nearby shopping outlets are pretty amazing too.

West Ship Island. 12 miles from Gulport, this barrier island was battered into two sections during and after Hurricane Camille. You'll need to take a ferry to get there, but that's part of the fun, isn't it? West Ship is part of the Gulf Shores National Seashore. For the beach goers who want a quieter experience.