The newest softball addition to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns seems pretty excited about joining the program.

Geana Torres, who announced her decision to transfer from Missouri to Louisiana on Monday, took to social media share her excitement shortly after.

A left-handed hitting outfielder, Torres spent most of her time as a designated hitter for the Tigers as a freshman last season, hitting .294 with 4 home runs and 13 runs batted in over 39 games.

A native of Rochester, New Hampshire, Torres was a member of the Puerto Rican Junior National Team during the 2017 Women’s Softball World Championship, hitting .344, while seeing time at both catcher and in the outfield.

Torres, who has three years of eligibility remaining, joins former Missouri teammate Callie Martin (outfielder), who is also transferring to UL.

Those two join Mia Camuso (Oregon) and Melissa Mayeux (Miami Dade College) as a quartet of incoming transfers for the 2020 college college softball season.

The Cajuns will be losing second baseman Casidy Chaumont, who has elected to transfer to Missouri.