Total Lunar Eclipse and Super Blood Moon on May 26

Americans, and the world, are fascinated with all things lunar. We love super moons, blood moons, blue moons, and of course, just your regular harvest moons. But we are all in for a treat on May 26th when we'll be hit with a double whammy of lunar events.

According to NASA, we'll get to experience a 'Supermoon' and a total lunar eclipse on Wednesday, May 26. I'm no scientist, so I've turned to those who know best about these things to find out exactly what a 'Supermoon' is. NASA states "When the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time as it is full, it is called a supermoon. During this event, because the full moon is a little bit closer to us than usual, it appears especially large and bright in the sky."

NASA also tells us about a lunar eclipse "A lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun and Moon occupy precise positions on opposite sides of Earth. During this alignment, Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from reaching the full moon."

We'll be able to see the Supermoon throughout the night on May 26th, if the sky is clear. It will rise in the east sometime around sunset and will set in the west around sunrise. The lunar eclipse will only last around 15 minutes and will be visible in the western continental United States, Canada, Mexico, and most of Central America.

You can also view the entire events live on NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio.