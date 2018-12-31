Top UL Softball Moments Of 2018: #1—Gerry Glasco’s First Win

It's time for a look at one of the top ten Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball moments from 2018.

The 2018 college softball season was another special one for Louisiana.

The Cajuns were ranked in the top 25 all season, qualified for postseason play for the 19th-consecutive year, and finished the season with a sparkling 41-16 record.

Over the next few days, I'll look at ten of the UL softball moments of the 2018 season.

Today, Gerry Glasco's first win:

Heading into 2018, Louisiana had only three head coaches in the 37-year history of the softball program, and the new coach, Gerry Glasco, took over a program in late November, with no recruiting class, and major questions as to what exactly his roster would look like.

Glasco did a job that should have warranted him much more attention for national honors,helping to keep a proud tradition alive, under extremely difficult circumstances.

The Cajuns recorded a win in their first game of the 2018 season, a 7-1 triumph over Samford, giving Glasco his first career coaching victory.

Samford jumped on top early, scoring a run in the top half of the first inning, to grab a 1-0 lead, before Louisiana closed with 7-unanswered runs.

A sacrifice-fly run batted in off the bat of Brittany Holland tied things in the bottom half of the second, before Casidy Chaumont gave UL a 2-1 lead with a solo home run in the bottom half of the third frame.

Louisiana put the game out of reach in the inning, scoring three more runs, to make it 5-1, before plating two insurance runs in the bottom half of the fourth, as they coasted to the 7-1 win.

Chaumont led the Cajuns at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two homers and two RBI's, while Casey Dixon recorded the win in the circle, her first as a collegian.

UL went on to win their first six games of the year, but that first win, back on February 8, 2018, was the beginning of the Gerry Glasco era, one that got of to a great start, and one that has Cajun softball fans ecstatic about the future.