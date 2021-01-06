Top Ten Pandemic Challenges For Parents And Children

We all know that 2020 was a difficult year for everyone. There is no doubt in most cases it had to be harder for parents than those without children. A recent survey of 2,000 American parents with school-aged children. The parents were asked how they witness tech burnout in their children and how they plan on improving that in the new year. The survey was commissioned by Circle and conducted by OnePoll in November of 2020. The survey found that 77% of respondents believe having their child take breaks from technology can vastly improve their mental and emotional health, according to SWNS Digital. The challenges parents and school-aged children have faced over the past year were unprecedented and they had to figure out how to solve issues they’ve never dealt with before which adds so much extra stress. Here are the top ten challenges parents and their children have faced since the pandemic started. I’m sure you can relate.