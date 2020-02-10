Top Spring Break Destinations for 2020
Spring Break is right around the corner, and whether you're in school or not, it's a chance to get in a little mini vacay before summer arrives. And since we're on the Gulf Coast, that means we have a lot to choose from!
US News Travel has found the top ten destinations for Spring Break 2020, based on affordability, accessibility and popularity among the college crowd. Sounds reasonable to me, and even though I'm a college graduate from waaaaaay back, I'm still ready to pack up and go to one of the destinations below.
- Cancun - still the most popular Spring Break destination in North America
- Miami Beach - fabulous beaches, great night life
- South Padre Island - the only time of year that this low key location isn't filled with families on the sand
- Bahamas - Caribbean culture and cheap lodging
- Cabo San Lucas - party capital of southern Baja
- Puerto Vallarta - lots of outdoor activities, and great club scene
- Puerto Rico - no international travel hassles, and if you are looking to make a difference while on break, hurricane relief is an ongoing thing. Just remember, it doesn't always have to be about lounging around on the beach.
- Punta Cana - lots of all-inclusive resorts, so you don't have to venture out much, if you don't want to
- Jamaica - great aquatic activities, and lots of bars for night time fun
- Panama City Beach - some consider it to be the 'spring break capital of the world'