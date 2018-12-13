Top Christmas Questions On Google Trends

"Google, what do I want for Christmas?"

I wish that wasn't an actual question people are asking Google, but it is. I mean, how does Google know what you want for Christmas if you don't even know what you want for Christmas?

I'm not going to lie, I'm a little worried about people after seeing Google Trends top five most Googled questions. Clearly, people need a lot of help during the holiday season.

"How many days until Christmas?" -- Umm look at a calendar? "When is Christmas?" -- December 25th ... the same day it is every year. "What do I want for Christmas?" -- How is Google supposed to know that? "How to decorate a Christmas tree" -- You put decorations on it...

"How to draw a Christmas tree" -- Ok, this is kind of a legit question I guess.

We need a Christmas miracle is we're going to keep asking Google these kind of questions.