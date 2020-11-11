Top 5 Recruit Samantha Landry Slated to Sign with UL Today

One of the top five softball recruits in the nation is scheduled to sign with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns this afternoon.

Right-handed pitcher Samantha Landry, who attends Barbers Hill High School, located in Mt. Belvieu, Texas, is slated to officially sign with Louisiana at 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the first day of the national signing period for all athletes outside of football and men's women's basketball, lasting through August 1.

Landry, who plays her summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich was recently ranked by Extra Inning Softball as the fourth-best (tie) senior softball recruit in the country.

She is part of a group of UL commitments which was recently listed by Extra Inning Softball as the top senior signing class in the nation.

All of the Louisiana commitments are expected to sign this week.

A hard thrower who reportedly throws in the 67-68 range, Landry recorded 170 strikeouts this summer, while leading her team to a runner-up finish in the 18-Under National Championships.

Landry, who committed to the Cajuns back in 2018, was named the Class 5A All-State and District MVP last season for her Barbers Hill High team.

The Cajuns have been blessed to have Summer Ellyson, one of the best in school history, inside the circle for them for the last four years, with a fifth coming, but 2021 will be her swan song, so signing a top-flight pitcher was paramount for head coach Gerry Glasco.

Barring injury, Landry is expected to come in and pitch right away for the Cajuns in 2022.