Top 5 Games On Saints 2020 Schedule To Attend

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Who knows what the coronavirus pandemic will look like a few months from now? No one.

Will it be safe for fans to attend NFL games? Will the NFL implement a contingency plan for games to be played without fans?

Who knows?

All we know about the 2020 New Orleans Saints schedule is this. Under the best-case scenario, it'll be business as usual on gameday.

If we get the best-case scenario, here are the top 5 games to attend (and 1 honorable mention) on the New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: atlanta falcons, cam jordan, cameron jordan, drew brees, green bay packers, kansas city chiefs, las vegas raiders, michael thomas, New Orleans Saints, san francisco 49ers, tampa bay buccaneers, tom brady
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top