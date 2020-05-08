Top 5 Games On Saints 2020 Schedule To Attend

Who knows what the coronavirus pandemic will look like a few months from now? No one.

Will it be safe for fans to attend NFL games? Will the NFL implement a contingency plan for games to be played without fans?

Who knows?

All we know about the 2020 New Orleans Saints schedule is this. Under the best-case scenario, it'll be business as usual on gameday.

If we get the best-case scenario, here are the top 5 games to attend (and 1 honorable mention) on the New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule.