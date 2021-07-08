Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code.

Last month, we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.

The following list of the richest places in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes in our state. Obviously, we know not everyone living in these areas can be considered rich. However, these certain areas do have a high concentration of wealthy Louisiana residents who earn tons of money.

Top 10 Richest Places In Louisiana:

70130: Garden District/French Quarter/CBD, New Orleans (Orleans Parish) - $199,984 average income 70112: French Quarter/CBD, New Orleans (Orleans Parish) - $121,613 average income 70124: Lakeview/City Park, New Orleans (Orleans Parish) - $121,017 average income 70810: South Baton Rouge (East Baton Rouge Parish) - $118,406 average income 70005: Bonnabel Place, Metairie (Jefferson Parish) - $118,152 average income 70808: Southdowns/LSU Lakes, Baton Rouge (East Baton Rouge Parish) - $115,812 average income 70471: Mandeville (St. Tammany Parish) - $114,938 average income 70508: River Ranch/Pilette/Milton/Walroy, Lafayette (Lafayette Parish) - $114,903 average income 70503: Broadmoor, Lafayette (Lafayette Parish) - $111,736 average income 70809: Westminster/Inniswold, Baton Rouge (East Baton Rouge Parish) - $110,949 average income

You're probably wondering where Lake Charles ranks. The Lake Charles zip code, 70605, ranked 18th in the state, with an average income of $89,254.

Here's how some other zip codes in SWLA ranked:

#21 70630: Bell City (Calcasieu Parish) - $85,857 average income

#33 70645: Hackberry (Cameron Parish) - $77,870 average income

#44 70665: Sulphur (Calcasieu Parish) - $72,131 average income

To see a list of the top 50 richest places in Louisiana, click here.