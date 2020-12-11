Top 10 Rated Football Movies of All-Time

Sports movies are some of the best cinematic adventures you can experience whether they're based on a true story or a concept that's made up into a well thought out movie script.

However, I'm personally a big fan of sports movies that are based on true events, things that actually happened that maybe I did or didn't live through, and get to experience a behind the scenes look at it.

Today, we're going to be looking at the all-time best football movies according to YOU the audience based on Rotten Tomatoes review scores.

So, the way this will work is I'll take all the audience reviews and that'll determine our top 10 all-time football movies. If there's a tie in the audience score then the tiebreaker will be the "Tomatometer" score.

There are so many great football movies and to be honest, this isn't the order I would put my top 10 football movies in but let's debate it.

Some of my personal favorites that were left off this list were The Replacements, The Express, and Any Given Sunday.

Are there any movies that didn't make this list that you have on your list? If so, let me know in the comment section and we can talk about it.

So, without further ado, here are the 10 highest rated football movies according to you, the audience on Rotten Tomatoes.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook