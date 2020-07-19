Top 10 Most Valuable College Football Programs – Where Is LSU?

Currently, we are on the back half of July with August less than two weeks away. Usually, that means the college football season is right around the corner.

But, as COVID-19 continues to dominate the headlines and the virus itself continues to infect people across the country, the upcoming college football season - and football overall - continues to hang in the balance.

As I was reading a fascinating article on National Review about the cancellation of college sporting events so far, the upcoming cancellation of sports teams across the country, and the realities of how difficult it will be to try to have a college football season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, I came across a list of the Top 10 Most Valuable College Football Programs across the country, compiled by 247sports.

If the coronavirus causes college football games to get canceled in 2020, the revenue lost by the universities themselves and their surrounding communities will be monumental. Economist Loren Scott recently told WAFB that the Baton Rouge economy alone could get hit with a $50 million loss and LSU itself at least $30 million.

Truly devastating.

So, how much is the LSU football program worth? And where does it sit among the rest of the country?