Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks Heading Into 2020

The beginning of the NFL season is less than two weeks away and that means your fantasy football leagues are gearing up to draft if you haven't already or create a league so you can get in on the action.

The 2020 football season will undoubtedly present unique challenges within itself with the pandemic still brewing, hopefully, players can avoid the virus, and of course, the racial and social unrest in the country as sports are being boycotted.

Nevertheless, the season is going to begin September 10th as the Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

As draft time is here I wanted to do a little fantasy football recon so today I'm going to dive into the quarterback position and examine the top ten players fantasy-wise heading into 2020.

There are plenty of good and intriguing options when it comes to the signal-callers around the league but none the less here's my top ten guys this season:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook