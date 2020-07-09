Top 10 Career Earners In NFL History

Patrick Mahomes signed the biggest contract in sports history on July 6th.

At 24, if Mahomes stays healthy, he's likely to break many NFL passing records. If he does that, he'll also break the NFL record for the highest-paid player ever.

His new contract locks him into Kansas City until 2031, with an overall value of $503 million.

As of today, he's still far behind cracking the top 10 list of top earners in NFL history, per spotrac.

The list includes seven players who are still active, two brothers, and all quarterbacks.

These earnings are based solely on NFL contracts and do not include endorsement money.