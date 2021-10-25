Get our free mobile app

The regular high school football season will be coming to a close in the next 2 weeks in Louisiana. That means that some schools are gearing up for the playoffs and the push for a state title, while others are getting ready for basketball. For those teams with playoff aspirations, quite a bit of travel will be in their near future. The chase to grab the champion's trophy will take them all over the Sportsman's Paradise.

Some of the stadiums that might end up on this road-trip-to-glory are massive! I'm talking near-university-level huge! While most of these cathedrals of football are in the southern part of the state, I'm glad to tell you that 2 of the top 3 are right here in the Shreveport/Bossier City area!

To be honest, I thought my Alma Mater (Gladewater High School in Gladewater, Texas) had a pretty big field. While it's no slouch when it comes to seating (capacity is 5,000+), it's tiny when compared to these monsters.

A quick note before we begin: Some high schools in Louisiana play their home games on collegiate fields, they are not included on this list. These are fields and stadiums exclusively used by high school teams (and the respective middle schools affiliated with them).

Below, you'll find the top 10 biggest high school football stadiums (based on maximum seating capacity) in the entire state!

The Top 10 Biggest High School Football Stadiums in Louisiana It's no secret that high school football is King in Louisiana, but do you know who's palace is the biggest? Based on seating capacity, these are the biggest high school stadiums in all of Louisiana!

Check Out Cowboys' Quarterback Dak Prescott's Dazzling Dallas Digs