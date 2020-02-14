Tony Robichaux UL Baseball Montage Video Opening Weekend

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This weekend's Ragin' Cajuns Baseball opening weekend will be like no other we've all ever experienced before.

The legendary coach who we've known for the past 25 years won't be physically in the dugout or even in the stadium but his presence will be felt by everyone in attendance and those participating in the game.

In case you needed more of a reason to get emotional or just like reliving the past glory that Tony Robichaux brought to this program check out this montage video put together by Ragin' Cajuns Baseball's Twitter account:

I'm not sure if we're all ready for this weekend or even this season but we have no choice, it's here and it's a new beginning. Make no mistake about it, Tony Robichaux will be present for this game tonight.

