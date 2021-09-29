Tony Robichaux to be Posthumously Inducted to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2022

The late great coach Tony Robichaux has been selected for induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 2022 class.

Affectionately known to many as "Coach Robe", Robichaux left an indelible positive mark on the entire Ragin' Cajun athletic program, and so many other individuals he came across in his life.

He passed away on July 3, 2019, at age 57 following a heart attack suffered ten days prior.

In his career as a head coach, Robichaux earned 1,173 career victories, including more than 900 at Louisiana where he was the head coach for 25 of his 32 seasons, coaching his first 7 years at McNeese State.

Robe also pitched for both schools as a student-athlete.

It's the second Hall of Fame announcement regarding Robe in the last few days.

On Monday, the Board of Directors of the Ragin’ Cajuns Letterman Club announced Robe is part of the 4-person Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Athletics 2021 Hall of Fame Class.

Joining Robichaux in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 include the following:

Six-time Pro Bowl New Orleans Saints’ offensive guard Jahri Evans, six-time Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams, three-time LSU national champion gymnast Susan Jackson, two-time first-team All-America LSU softball pitcher Britni Sneed Newman, pro rodeo great Steve Duhon, current Baton Rouge-Episcopal High School track and field/cross country coach Claney Duplechin, late great gold medalist boxer and Loyola New Orleans alum Dr. Eddie Flynn, and the late great LSU/Detroit Lions offensive lineman Eric Andolsek.

Forty members of the LSWA (Louisiana Sports Writers Association) select the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees each year.

The 2022 class will officially be inducted the weekend of June 24th-26th at the LA Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History