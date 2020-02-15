You can see some of the photos of the statue below.

Coach Robe was known for his Robeisms

The iconic #36 that coach Robe donned every game day.

The statue is detailed tremendously, everything from his watch that he always wore to the sunglasses on the top of his hat.

Coach Robe accomplished a lot in his 25 years as Louisiana's head baseball coach

Coach Robe coached a lot of young men throughout his career and made them better people

The players are knelt down as coach would talk to them after every game.

The entire Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns community misses Coach Robe but he will not be forgotten.