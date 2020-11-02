Tommy Ray Commits to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a talented junior college pitcher to one of their future college baseball rosters.

Tommy Ray, a right-handed pitcher who currently attends (John A.) Logan College, located in Carterville, Illinois, shared on social media last week that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

Last season, his first at the JUCO level, Ray appeared in three games, including two as a starter, going 1-0, while striking out ten batters over seven innings pitched.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Ray is a 2019 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School, located in Quincy, Illinois, where he compiled a 2-0 record as a senior, to go along with a 1.68 ERA., while also hitting .290 with 18 runs batted in as a hitter.

Over his prep career, Ray went 6-1 with a 2.01 ERA, while striking out 116 batters over 97.1 innings pitched.

Ray has a tall, lanky frame, with still a lot of room to grow. He already reportedly has good stuff, with a good fastball, and adding a couple of pounds, along with some time in the weight room, could make him even better.

He also doesn't have a lot of innings under his belt, as the 2020 season was cut short last year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, so Ray still has a lot of room to grow, with a bright future ahead.

Logan College has one of the best JUCO programs in the country, so he'll likely come in well-schooled.

Ray will be eligible at the Division I level in 2022, and assuming he meets all requirements, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cajuns at that time.