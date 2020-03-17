Tom Brady Says Goodbye to New England Patriots

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has spent his entire illustrious career with the New England Patriots.

Drafted in the 6th round of the 2000 draft, Brady has played for the Patriots for 20 years, winning NFL and Super Bowl MVPs along the way.

Brady will turn 43 on August 2nd, and has intimated he plans to play quarterback in the NFL until he's 45.

Now a free agent for the first time in his career, he and the Pats could not come to a contract agreement, and Brady pinned a farewell to New England on his Instagram page this morning.

Brady did not share who he hopes to sign with next, though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have expressed interest in signing the future Hall of Famer.