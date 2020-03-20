Tom Brady Officially Signs With Buccaneers

It may be kind of hard for some to believe, but Tom Brady is now officially a player for a team not named the New England Patriots.

A surefire future Hall of Famer, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, just days after coming to terms with the NFC South team.

The deal is reportedly for two years, at roughly $30 million per season, and likely includes some incentive clauses as well.

A six-time Super Bowl champion, Brady, who has thrown for 74, 571 career yards, to go along with 541 touchdowns, spent his entire illustrious career with the Patriots, prior to leaving as a free agent.

A 6th round in the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan, Brady played for the Patriots for 20 years, being named to the Pro Bowl 14 times, while also being tabbed the NFL MVP three times (2007, 2010, and 2017) and the Super Bowl MVP on four different occasions.

Brady, who will turn 43 on August 2nd, has often said that he plans to play quarterback in the NFL until he's 45.

Last season with the Patriots, Brady completed 373-of-613 passes for 4,057 and 24 touchdowns.