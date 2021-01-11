Tom Brady got jokes.

On Sunday the New Orleans Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a chance to advance to the NFC Championship game. With social media stirring ahead of the two legendary quarterbacks facing off once again, Tom Brady has gotten in on the fun.

Check out the hilarious image @TomBrady posted to Twitter below

#9 agreed... @drewbrees

With the trilogy of Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady occurring this Sunday night, the internet has been stirring as the two legendary Quarterbacks meet for what could be the final time.

While both quarterbacks are up there in age, Brees (41) and Brady (43), both captains have their team heating up as the NFL playoffs unfold.

It's awesome to see Brady poke fun at himself and Brees, as they both have tremendous respect for each other's careers and accomplishments. While they are the oldest quarterbacks left in Super Bowl contention, you've got to believe that whatever team comes out victorious has a serious shot at taking home the Lombardi Trophy this year.