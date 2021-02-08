Quarterback Tom Brady continues to defy the odds.

At 43 years old, he won his 7th Super Bowl, and 5th Super Bowl MVP, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

He has more Super Bowl wins than any franchise in league history.

To take it a step further, he has more Super Bowl wins than 18 NFL franchises combined.

Tom Brady Has Won More Super Bowls Than These 18 Teams Combined

