Tom Brady invites you to bring it on.

Like so many other professional athletes and celebrities, Tom Brady gets a lot of "hate mail" and apparently he sees it. Well, now he's inviting fans and others to text him if they have anything to say to him.

Yes, Brady has given out a phone number, which I highly doubt is his personal number, and this will allow him or someone on his team to see what you have to say about him.

There is one catch though, Brady does NOT want any texts sent to him on game day! So, if you'd like to let Brady have it, text him and see if you get a response.

Here's his invite to you. And by the way, here's the number to text Brady is (415)612-1737.