Tom Brady Almost All But Expected To Land In Tampa Bay Barring ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

Who's ready for Brees vs. Brady twice a year?

According to Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is expected to be a Buccaneer after announcing that he would be leaving the New England Patriots earlier today.

NFL insider Ian Rappaport says that Brady has no official deal in place, but an agreement in principle has him around the $30M per year mark.

According to sources, family and staying on the east coast superseded any scheme or offense when it came down to what team Brady would ultimately choose.

This means that Drew Brees (recently signed) and the New Orleans Saints will be facing Brady and the Bucs twice per season until one or the other (or both) decides to call it a career.

That on its own is worth the price of admission if you ask me.