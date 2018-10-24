This Toddler Gets Adorably Frustrated When Alexa Won’t Play ‘Baby Shark’ [VIDEO]

Just like many parents, it seems like Alexa is tired of hearing 'Baby Shark' too.

This insanely adorable 2-year-old named Zoe tried to get Alexa to play her favorite jam for over five minutes to no avail. She eventually had to call Mom in for backup and when 'Baby Shark' finally cranked up, the look on her face was priceless.

So were her dance moves!

Zoe and her mom are from Wisconson, and according to mom, Zoe had been trying for WAY longer to get 'Baby Shark' to play than we saw on the video.

'Baby Shark' has received over a billion views on YouTube, and there are no signs of it slowing down.