Todd Gurley’s Picture After Rams Win Over Saints Says It All

In the case of the Los Angeles Rams' 26-23 win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, a picture posted by Todd Gurley is certainly worth a thousand words.

The Rams running back posted on Instagram a photo of himself and a game official having swapped jerseys, which is something players sometimes do after a game.

Some Saints fans have seen this, and lost it.

First off, this is a fake picture. Photoshop can make things look real.

The picture does tell a story however, as it refers to a non-call being widely roasted as one of the worst officiating non-calls in NFL playoff history; one that helped hand the Rams win the game.

With under 2:00 remaining, on a third down play, the Saints had the football at the LA 13-yard line, when Drew Brees threw a pass intended for Tommylee Lewis, who got slammed by cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on what was a clear pass-interference penalty.

So, instead of having a first-and-goal situation, and the ability to milk the clock by kicking a last-second field goal, the Saints had to kick the go-ahead field goal with 1:41 left.

That left the Rams time to tie it in regulation, which they did, courtesy of a Greg Zuerlein 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation, which sent the game into overtime.

Zuerlein’s long 57-yard field goal later won it for the Rams in overtime.

Look; Gurley isn't saying anything by posting this photo that nobody doesn't already know. The NFL admitted to Sean Payton after the call that it was a blown call, or non-call, and Robey-Coleman himself said after the game that it should have been a penalty.

Still, the picture posted by Gurley kind of says it all.