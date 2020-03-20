Todd Gurley To Sign With Falcons

An NFC South team will be adding a 3-time Pro Bowler to its 2020 roster.

Just 24 hours after being released by his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, running back Todd Gurley agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

The 10th-overall selection by the Rams out of Georgia in the 2015 NFL Draft, Gurley had an incredible four-year run from 2015-2018. During that time, he was named to the Pro Bowl three times (2015, 2017, and 2018) and was NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

In 2017 and 2018 alone, Gurley racked up 40 touchdowns and roughly 4,000 yards from scrimmage.

A knee injury that he suffered late in 2018 slowed the 25-year old Gurley down, however, limiting him 857 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Over the course of five career seasons in the NFL, Gurley has rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns.