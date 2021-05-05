TJ Finley To Depart LSU Tiger Football Program – Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Reports are out that LSU Tigers quarterback, TJ Finley, is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Finley got a handful of starts for the Tigers during their 2020 season.

See the report posted to Twitter by @garlandgillen below.

Finley found some success during his time at LSU, getting the "True Freshman Of The Week" honor from @PFF_College during the 2020 season.

While there is no specific reason cited for Finley's decision, many Tiger football fans saw this move coming with a pretty crowded Quarterback room in Baton Rouge. Max Johnson will look to be the future of the LSU Tiger offense as Myles Brennan rounds out his college career.

Best of luck to TJ Finley in his continued college career. He will no doubt land in a good situation, as he is a very talented player.