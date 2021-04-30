Tito Byce Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to be adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State to their 2021 college football roster.

Tito Byce, who currently attends Argyle High School, located in Argyle, Texas, shared on social media on Thursday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back, Byce will likely be joining the UL program as a preferred walk-on, although that is mere speculation.

One year after suffering an ACL tear, Byce rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns in the title game back in December, helping lift Argyle to the 4A Division I championship.

As a senior in 2020, Byce rushed for 988 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also rushing for 3,343 yards over his prep career.

Byce was reportedly offered by such schools as Navy, Incarnate Word, and Georgetown.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.