Titans-Steelers Game Postponed as Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The NFL has just announced that the Titans vs Steelers game is officially postponed as players and employees for the Titans have positive for COVID-19.

At least three Tennesse Titans players and five team employees have presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL says the postponement of this weekend's game is an effort "to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel" according to KATC.

No set timeline has been given yet about when the game will be made up, but officials say it will be played either Monday or Tuesday. The NFL is expected to release the day and time information as soon as possible.

From KATC -

"The Titans' outbreak marks the biggest COVID-19 scare the league has experienced to date. Between Aug. 21 and Sept. 19, the league conducted 180,274 COVID-19 tests among players and team personnel. Just 30 of those tests have come back positive."