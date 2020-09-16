Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture say that multiple areas in central and southwest Louisiana have seen a tremendous increase in the amount of mosquito activity since Hurricane Laura ravaged the state.

Chief Communications Officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Jaime Angelle tells Kpel that people who live in Lafayette Parish can now dial 311 in order to make a request for mosquito control in their area. Mosquito Control Services is the company that has the contract for Lafayette Parish so they will be made aware of your request for help with your mosquito situation.

In the meantime, while you're waiting for the mosquito fogger truck to visit your neighbor hood there are several things that you can do in and around your home to get rid of the pesky, blood-sucking creatures.

One of the biggest things that anyone can do to get rid of mosquitoes in areas where you spend time, is to make sure you are getting rid of any standing water. I know that I have to remind myself about once a week to go around my backyard to remove the standing water in a handful of planters that I have that are not being used right now. Mosquitoes only need a small amount of water in which to breed. You might find this hard to believe, but I actually witnessed mosquitoes successfully breed in a sink full of dishes where the water was left standing for four or five days. Look, whether it's getting rid of standing water or wearing insect repellent, there are several things you can do to get rid of mosquitoes.