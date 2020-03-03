Time to ‘Spring Forward’ This Sunday

Daylight Saving Time. Some people love it, some people hate it, but it's here. Don't forget to 'Spring Forward' this Sunday morning, March 8th, at 2:00 am. Set your clock ahead one hour. The good news is, this means Spring is on the way. (Thursday, March 19th)

You might be surprised to know that Daylight Savings Time is not at the same time across the world. It varies greatly, so if you are traveling overseas in the next couple of weeks, you might want to check out when exactly it begins. And you might also be surprised at how many countries choose not to participate in Daylight Savings time this year at all.

I don't know about you, but it always takes me a couple of weeks to actually get acclimated to the time change, whether it's just an hour or not! Here's to a lovely spring, y'all.